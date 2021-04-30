It’s happy hour somewhere! As the days start to get longer and the temperatures begin to rise, it’s the perfect excuse to grab your pals and go out for cocktails. What better place to sip on something cool than in Newport Beach, California?

While it has been known for filming some of the most intriguing TV shows and movies over the years — including Arrested Development, Dirty John and The O.C. — the beach community is the ideal spot to relax and unwind after a long day.

Newport Beach is home to numerous hotspots with ocean views and cool breezes, which is just what you want when drinking a fancy cocktail or catching up with friends over small bites. Us Weekly has the top three restaurants you should check out this summer — and which cocktails you should try ASAP.

First stop, 21 Oceanfront! The restaurant’s luxe décor, including black leather tufted booths and chandeliers, compliments the gorgeous oceanfront views that can be seen from the bar and the dining room.

The establishment, which is open at 4 p.m. PT, is known for its fun atmosphere, with live music six nights a week. Pull up a stool at the bar, listen to some tunes and don’t forget to try 21 Oceanfront’s signature Spicy Mangorita. The cocktail features La Adelita Blanco tequila and pairs great with the popular dishes of baseball cut swordfish or prime cuts of beef.

A Restaurant, on the other hand, has been servicing the people of Newport Beach since 1926. The swanky mainstay is a go-to spot for locals who dine on a contemporary American menu. The restaurant is both classic and hip with its array of choices at the bar, including seasonally inspired sips like the sweet and sour Raspberry Lush, which has raspberries, grapefruit, lime, honey, egg white and La Adelita Reposado tequila, poured by bar manager Derrick Salatnay.

Last, but not least, is Rothschild’s Restaurant, which was established in 1977 and located in the Corona del Mar area of Newport Beach. The upscale restaurant brings together classic Old-World charm and a hip energy, making it a must-see stop for people of any age.

There is something for everyone on the bar menu, with both classic cocktails and seasonal specials topping the list. Try the Adelita Reposado Smoking Gun to start, its most popular cocktail, when visiting this gem.