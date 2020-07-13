Hallmark Channel Launches Christmas-Themed Wine Collection

Getting in the Christmas spirit a tad early! The Hallmark Channel, which is known for its ever-growing collection of feel good holiday movies, recently launched a wine collection designed to accompany the wildly popular flicks.

The collection consists of two new vintage wines, which will undoubtedly put you in a festive mood from the first sip. Jingle is a full-bodied premium Cabernet Sauvignon from 2018 with aromas of cherry, dark chocolate, and a hint of holiday spice. The drink boasts a “warm ruby color,” according to the Hallmark Channel Wines website, and is described as a “rich, merry, and fully textured” drink with “profound dark fruit.”

Joy, on the other hand, is a “crisp and refreshing” Sauvignon Blanc from 2019 that has notes of tropical fruits, white peach and ripe pineapple. “Juicy, fresh and lively citrus fruit flavors come alive in a joyous finish,” the description states.

Though it may seem a bit premature to get in the holiday spirt, the wine announcement came as Hallmark kicked off its annual Christmas in July event on Friday, July 10. The beloved tradition involves the network re-airing some of its most popular holiday movies in the summer.

Hallmark darling Candace Cameron Bure, who has starred in eight successful movies for the channel, including The Heart of Christmas and A Christmas Detour, tweeted some on-set photos of herself laughing on July 11, much to the delight of her fans. “Honest depiction of me 24-7 on the set of ‘Christmas Town,’” she shared, while encoring fans to tune in to the film. “Full of smiles and laughter Smiling face with smiling eyes.”

While Hallmark’s wine isn’t available for Christmas in July, it will be ready just ahead of the 2020 holiday season. In fact, consumers can pre-order one or both of the wines now and they will arrive just in time for the channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas movie marathon of original flicks, which is slated to kick off in October and will run through December.

Both variations were made in California and crafted in collaboration with the lifestyle wine company, Wines That Rock, can be purchased as a 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack or a case of 12 bottles. Customers also have the option of mixing and matching their wines.

Not surprisingly, the response to Hallmark’s venture into the wine business has been overwhelmingly positive. “So Hallmark channel came out with their own wine just in time for Christmas and I preordered SO quick,” one fan gushed on Twitter. “Now all I can imagine is opening the first bottle to have while I watch @candacecbure’s new movie this year.”

Another added: “Hallmark has a preorder for Christmas wine aaaand I’m really tempted to buy a few bottles.”

To order one or both of the festive drinks for yourself, click here.