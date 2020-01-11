10 Hallmark Winterfest Movies to Enjoy Post-Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel’s Winterfest movies from past and present will help feel the Countdown to Christmas-shaped hole in your heart.

The network celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their holiday programming in 2019 with 40 original movies, which aired that November and December.

“Once you hear some Christmas music and you see the decorations, it doesn’t matter what time of year. You just get right back into the spirit,” Hallmark Channel favorite Candace Cameron Bure, who starred in her eighth Christmas movie in 2019, told Us Weekly that November.

Fellow Hallmark stable Danica McKellar also reached a career goal when she appeared alongside music icon Dolly Parton in Christmas at Dollywood in 2019.

“I was thrilled when Dolly Parton chose one of my math-themed children’s books for her incredible charity Imagination Library last year, and now, I’m simply overjoyed to get to share the screen with her in my latest Hallmark Christmas movie, Christmas at Dollywood,” McKellar gushed to Us in September 2019. “I feel so grateful to be a part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas for five years now and especially blessed this year to have the honor of starring alongside an icon I’ve admired since my childhood.”

While fans will always love the Christmas films on the network, Hallmark also has several winter-themed movies.

Scroll through for a roundup of 10 Winterfest movies — from past and present: