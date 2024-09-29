Harry Hamlin is more than just an actor and entrepreneur — he’s a certified foodie!

One of the most memorable dishes Hamlin, 72, has ever had was the meal he ordered on his first date with wife Lisa Rinna, whom he met in 1992.

“Spaghetti with garlic and oil at Toscana in Brentwood,” Hamlin reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “The waiter told us we were soulmates!”

The waiter was seemingly on to something as Hamlin and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 61, tied the knot in 1997 and have been happily married since. The couple share daughters Delilah, 26, and Amelia, 23. (Hamlin is also father to son Dimitri, 44, whom he welcomed with ex Ursula Andress.)

While Hamlin has a fond memory ordering pasta with Rinna, he’s also a whiz when it comes to preparing Italian cuisine. During Rinna’s RHOBH tenure, many of her costars would gush over the Mad Men alum’s iconic spaghetti sauce, which he came up with in the ‘80s while raising his son in Rome. The sauce has become part of Hamlin’s weekly rituals as he prepares it every Sunday for his family.

After years of compliments, Hamlin decided to bottle and sell his recipe so everyone could get a taste. Hamlin recently launched Harry’s Famous Sauce through his Open Food company. The recipe features rosemary, red wine and a “few hours of love.” The recipe utilizes real ingredients and does not contain additives or preservatives.

In addition to being able to buy a jar of the sauce, Hamlin also shared the recipe in case fans want to try to make it themselves.

Hamlin’s love of food doesn’t stop at Italian fare. His love of cooking spans across genres of cooking. Another staple in his repertoire is a recipe that came from the kitchen of a famous friend.

“A beef stew recipe that I got years ago from Cindy Crawford,” Hamlin says of his go-to comfort meal.

While Hamlin considers himself to be an avid lover of food, there was one kitchen staple he didn’t begin to enjoy until later in life.

“I didn’t eat one morsel of cheese until I was a sophomore in college,” he tells Us. “I was famished and broke, and the only thing in the fridge at the frat house was a two-pound block of cheddar!”

After giving cheese a taste for the first time, Hamlin gushes that he loves the dairy treat. However, he still avoids “the stinky stuff” to this day.

For more on Hamlin pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, which now includes 12 additional pages, on stands now.