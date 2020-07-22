Inside My Kitchen: Bob Harper Shares His Recipe for an Easy Chicken Taco Salad

When Bob Harper suffered a widow-maker heart attack in February 2017, the personal trainer had to quickly make changes to how he lived his life and what he put in his body. The Biggest Loser host invited Us Weekly into his L.A. kitchen to share a lightened version of one meal he had to make a change to — tacos. Watch the video above to see Harper’s “Inside My Kitchen” and learn how to make his healthy chicken taco salad.

“Since my heart attack, what I eat and how I eat has become so important for me. I like to do a lot of my own cooking because I want to know everything that’s in my food,” the fitness guru explained. “And, I really enjoy being in the kitchen. It’s very therapeutic for me. It’s cathartic.”

His kitchen, which is stocked with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, including his Espresso maker, which he lovingly nicknamed “Jura,” is his “safe place.” The Super Carb Diet author told Us: “I love this house. I have lived here for about 10 years now. You’re in one of my favorite parts of the house, the kitchen. It’s so quiet. It’s relaxing.”

In addition to cooking during quarantine, Harper is also using his time to help other heart attack survivors.

“I’m going to be doing a lot of livestreams during this whole quarantine for survivors,” Harper told Us. “I’m going to be giving you a lot of different health tips, diet tips, recipes, and we’re going to be taking it on the road, virtually, with these livestreams.”

For more information on Survivors Have Heart, visit SurvivorsHaveHeart.com.

Chicken Taco Salad

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

1 lb. ground chicken breast

1 packet Taco Seasoning

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 head iceberg lettuce, chopped

2 handfuls tortilla chips, crushed

1 cup salsa verdi

1/2 cup hot salsa or pico de gallo

Dollop of nonfat Greek yogurt

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Brown meat, then drain and and taco seasoning. Stir to combine. Remove from heat. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and top with seasoned meat. Toss to combine.