Joe Giudice Makes Food for Isolated People After Criticizing Coronavirus

Changing his tune. Joe Giudice, who is currently living in Italy and has harshly criticized coronavirus and his home country’s response to it, is now preparing meals for elderly people who are unable to leave their homes because of the illness.

In an Instagram video shared on Monday, March 16, Giudice, 47, can be seen cutting up some food on a small table while an elderly woman just feet away from him chops up some meat. Though Giudice doesn’t say much in the nearly three-minute clip, he’s clearly hard at work, as are several other people around him.

“Zia said put📱down put apron on 👦!” he wrote in the caption. “Today, a small village taught me don’t get stuck looking at my 📱(prep for families in need); I must keep moving forward and have hope. With all the sadness that happens, we have to recognize that good happens, too.”

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member added: “We can’t allow the sadness, and especially the evil, to stop us from having hope. Don’t let media destroy your hope and faith. #hope #bighelper #smallvillage #familytime #apronstyle #lessonslearnedinlife #faith #truth.”

When one of Giudice’s Instagram followers asked him specifically what he was doing in the clip, he replied, “Cutting meat for older people.”

This act of kindness comes not long after the former Bravo star called coronavirus “stupid.” Giudice also made it clear that he thinks the Italian government, which issued a mandatory lockdown on March 9, in an effort to slow the spread of the sickness, is making a bigger deal out of the country’s coronavirus outbreak than need be.

“I can’t believe that there’s literally nobody out in these streets. Look at this: ghost town,” the businessman said in a separate Instagram video on Tuesday, March 10, while showing how empty the streets in Italy are. “Literally, nobody out because of this stupid coronavirus. It’s, like, ridiculous. People are so scared. Unbelievable. Grow a set of cojones. Jesus. Ridiculous. Alright, I guess I’m gonna be the only one walking around working today.”

Despite his point of view, Italy is one of the countries that has been the most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the BBC, more than 1,800 Italians have died from the novel disease thus far.

Still, in the Instagram post’s caption, Giudice argued that “more people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose) everyday” compared to coronavirus.

“People here are frantic because [the] government is ridiculous with 🔒down!!!! Sorry Lock down not for me,” he added, referencing his 41-month prison sentence and subsequent ICE stay. “Never again!!!!! Stay safe 🌎 eat healthy, exercise, and no shaking and 👏! #coronavirus #staysafeoutthere #lockdownnotcool #awarenessiskey #washhands.”

Giudice requested to be deported to his native Italy in October 2019 while he awaits a verdict on whether he can return to the United States. The move caused him to be away from his daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, whom he shares with estranged wife Teresa Giudice. Us Weekly confirmed the pair split in December 2019.