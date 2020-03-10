No fear? Joe Giudice seems to think that people are making a bigger deal out of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak than need be.

“I can’t believe that there’s literally nobody out in these streets. Look at this: ghost town,” the 47-year-old businessman said in a new Instagram video on Tuesday, March 10, while showing how empty the streets in Italy are. “Literally, nobody out because of this stupid coronavirus. It’s, like, ridiculous. People are so scared. Unbelievable. Grow a set of cojones. Jesus. Ridiculous. Alright, I guess I’m gonna be the only one walking around working today.”

In the Instagram post’s caption, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star argued that “more people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose) everyday” compared to coronavirus.

“People here are frantic because [the] government is ridiculous with 🔒down!!!! Sorry Lock down not for me,” he wrote, referencing his 41-month prison sentence and subsequent ICE stay. “Never again!!!!! Stay safe 🌎 eat healthy, exercise, and no shaking and 👏! #coronavirus #staysafeoutthere #lockdownnotcool #awarenessiskey #washhands.”

Giudice requested to be deported to his native Italy in October 2019 while he awaits a verdict on whether he can return to the United States. The move caused him to be away from his daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, with whom he shares with Teresa Giudice.

The distance also caused a strain on his marriage to Teresa, 47, and the estranged pair ultimately announced their plans to separate in December 2019.

Italy, where Joe is currently residing, was put under lockdown on Monday, March 9, due to the rise in coronavirus cases countrywide. At the time, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that he would expand emergency measures nationwide to protect its 60 million residents after previous restrictions were put in place in the north.

“All the measure of the red zones are now extended to all of the national territory,” Conte, 55, said during a Monday press conference, per CNN. The change resulted in a ban on all public events, the closures of schools, a pause on religious gatherings and much more.

Italy has had more than 9,000 coronavirus cases and a reported 463 deaths.

Coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19, originated in the Wuhan, Hubei province in China in December 2019. It stems from the coronavirus family, but it differs from previous versions of the virus that have been encountered. The illness spreads from person-to-person and can include symptoms such as coughing and fever, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Tuesday, more than 113,000 people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and it has claimed the lives of 4,000 individuals.