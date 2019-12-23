John Mayer’s new holiday song is bound to be a hit! The “New Light” crooner, 42, debuted a LOL-worthy earworm on his Instagram talk show, Current Mood, on Monday, December 23.

The tune, which is aptly titled “CVS Bag,” is about just that. “I wrote a song about the trustiest of companions while staying at someone else’s house for the holidays,” Mayer captioned the video. “Please enjoy ‘CVS Bag,’ as performed last night on @currentmood. Happy Holidays!”

Before performing the track, the Grammy winner provided a bit more background info on his latest creation. “I wrote this song myself and it’s about something we all encounter in the holidays,” he told the camera.

The spoken intro to the song begins: “So when you go home for the holidays and you stay in your family’s house, you’re a guest. There’s not much you can do.”

Subsequent lyrics praise the titular item for providing comfort and more during the holiday season. “I fell asleep too early / I woke up at midnight / I was hungry / It was alright, you were there / CVS bag on the table.”

Mayer then pulled out his own CVS bag and began removing items from it that were mentioned in the song, including “a travel thing of q-tips and an Applebees card.”

He also noted that the bag is filled with “mostly snacks and a charger cable,” and later launched into a second verse about a cat who is none too thrilled about his new inanimate companion.

Not surprisingly, the relatable track has already gotten plenty of good feedback on social media. “I’d buy this single 100%” declared one fan. Added another: “I’ve never been more proud to work corporate for CVS than now.”

Mayer launched Current Mood in 2018, and the Instagram talk show has already had some of his famous friends on as guests, including Halsey, Bravo boss Andy Cohen and singer Maggie Rogers. In January, when announcing Current Mood’s second season, the Connecticut native explained, “The show started as a way to fight my own loneliness, and maybe help some other people fight theirs.”