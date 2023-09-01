Johnny DePhillipo knows how to make a mean afternoon pick-me-up.
The Bachelorette alum, who has been bartending in South Jersey at a local café for the past three months, exclusively showed Us Weekly how he makes his favorite cocktail. The cocktail, which is an Espresso Martini, consists of four simple ingredients: Coffee, vodka, simple syrup and espresso.
“My nickname is Johnny Coffee,” DePhillipo revealed. “So naturally I like an espresso martini.”
When it comes to mixology, DePhillipo is more inclined to “just go with the flow,” rather than measuring out the ingredients. He starts off the cocktail with about 2 oz of coffee liqueur, then follows with the amount of vodka that “feels right.”
To balance the sweetness of the liqueur and the bitterness of the espresso, DePhillipo adds simple syrup to give the martini “that nice round at the end.”
DePhillipo divulged the secret to getting the foam just right in an espresso martini is to add extra ice before you shake. The bartender also admitted that his cocktail shaking is a crowd pleaser.
“People like to watch me shake martinis,” DePhillipo said. “A lot of cameras come out and they’re just sitting there. They’ll film me.”
Topping the martini with espresso beans is the final touch. DePhillipo said that when it comes to adding espresso beans, “I know that if there’s not three, people get upset.”
Espresso Martini
(Makes one drink)
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 oz coffee liqueur
- 2 oz Vodka
- Simple Syrup
- Espresso