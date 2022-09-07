How to Make Kris Jenner's Dirty Martini Recipe: Watch Kylie Jenner Learn

Shaken, not stirred. Kris Jenner knows how she likes her martinis, and she taught Kylie Jenner exactly how to mix the perfect cocktail.

“OK, the Kris Collection round 2 comes out really soon. So, in honor of that, me and Kris Jenner are making some martinis tonight,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, explained in a TikTok video on Monday, September 5. “Mom, what’s your technique?”

Kris, 66, revealed her simple method: “Ice in the shaker. Belvedere vodka. Shaken, not stirred.”

In a cocktail shaker, the mother-daughter duo added plenty of ice before they poured in a healthy portion of vodka. The Kardashians stars both gave the container a good shake — with the model even knocking the jigger off the top.

“It’s OK, just pretend like you meant to do it,” the momager assured her daughter.

They strained the mix into two chilled martini glasses, each of which had two olives on a cocktail skewer.

@kyliejenner can’t wait for you guys to see the new kris collection coming soon @kyliecosmetics ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

The quick clip, however, left out the part that makes the martini a dirty recipe — olive brine. Luckily, Belvedere has an official dirty martini recipe with more exact measurements:

2 1/2 ounces Belvedere Vodka

1/2 ounce dry vermouth

1/2 ounce olive brine

Just as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars do, the alcohol brand recommends adding the vodka, vermouth and olive brine to a shaker cup filled with ice. Shake until well-chilled and strain into a cocktail glass. Top it off with a skewer of olives for a beverage worthy of Bond — or a Jenner.

The collaboration isn’t just about showing off the matriarch‘s favorite adult beverage. “Can’t wait for you guys to see the new kris collection coming soon @kyliecosmetics,” the makeup mogul captioned the clip.

The second round of the Kris Collection from Kylie Cosmetics is set to drop on September 14, and it’s entirely cocktail-themed. The eyeshadow palette is shaped like a martini glass and includes olive-shaped pans with shades such as “One Word … Vodka,” “KarJenner” and “Cocktail O’Clock.”

Before applying the makeup, fans can check out the “curetini” undereye patches, which deliver a hydrating serum.

The line includes an anti-aging lip serum as well as three matte lip crayons. “Classic Kris” is the San Diego native’s ideal nude lip color. Also included is an orange-red shade called “But as Her Manager” and a coral-pink named “Don’t F–k With Me,” both chosen by the Hulu reality star.

The blush and highlighter cheek duo packaging includes an homage to Kris’ 2017 meme. “Inspired off of the iconic Kris Jenner image when she is blonde holding her martini,” Kylie told fans via Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 7.

The image is from a scene on Keeping Up that showed the Safely founder sitting on the couch with a rose-pattern suit with a fur scarf over her shoulder and black sunglasses on (despite being indoors) while holding a martini.