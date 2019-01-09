He’s tried everything from gold-encrusted fondue to an ice cream sundae that’s literally served in a kitchen sink, so when Jonathan Cheban ­– a.k.a. “Food God” ­– stopped by Us Weekly‘s studio to chat about his new partnership with BurgerIM, we knew we had to put him to the ultimate food test.

The Instagram aficionado, 44, played “Find the Fake Food” to see if he could distinguish between a store-bought food versus a name brand food. Watch the video above to see how he fared, and for more with the food guru, see below.

Most people got to know Cheban by glimpsing his appearances on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the past 14 seasons. Having eaten his way around the world with the entire fam, it was easy for him to pick his favorite Kardashian to dine with.

“Kris [Jenner]. She’s in for everything. Kourtney‘s always on a weird, either it’s gluten this, gluten that, I don’t know what it is. So it’s always salads and it’s always very healthy in her house,” he explained. “Kim‘s always working out, [but] she used to be the best.”

@FoodGod has 3 million followers on Instagram and counting, and Cheban revealed that he owes some credit to Kanye West for the name: “I was in Iceland with Kim and Kanye, he started calling me ‘Food God.’ So I knew when I came back, I was like, ‘I am Food God. It was like, the power of Food God. He christened it.’”

For more with the Food God and to see him try a cookie that’s worth $1,000, watch the video above!

