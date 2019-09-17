



It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas! Though the festive occasion is still more than three months away, that hasn’t stopped Archie McPhee, a Seattle-based store known for its wild and wacky products, from getting into the holiday spirit a tad early.

The West Coast retailer recently debuted kale candy canes, a festive, yet questionable product, for the holiday season. According to the Archie McPhee website, these green and white-striped “treats” are “garden fresh” and have “all the flavor of kale with none of the nutrition.” The candies, the first of their kind, also promise to make all your Christmas dreams come true.

Still, as Archie McPhee’s director of awesome, David Wahl, told Today Food, even though these candy canes feature a holiday-appropriate color palette, don’t let them fool you. “We do want to warn people that the green color of the candy cane might lead someone to believe that it has a minty flavor,” he explained. “We wouldn’t want anyone to be fooled into eating one accidentally.”

And while these particular candy canes might not sound very appetizing, Archie McPhee declares that they’re certainly different from those “pesky holiday flavors” that become increasingly common as Christmas approaches. That’s because, instead of a minty flavor, these goodies taste like “the bitter grassiness of your favorite vegetable.”

“Talk about a superfood, kale is not only very nutritious but also incredibly delicious,” the humorous product description states. “This set of six kale candy canes gives you the flavor of kale with none of the dietary benefits.”

The write up also notes that the green package the candy canes are sold in features personified kale, meaning “kids love it!”

If kale isn’t your speed, pizza candy canes and “hamdy canes” — candy canes that are flavored like a Christmas ham — are also among Archie McPhee’s recent releases.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time the novelty candy emporium has released a slate of interestingly flavored holiday foods. Last year, the brand sold mac and cheese candy canes, rotisserie chicken candy canes and clam candy canes, to name a few.

Not surprisingly, the candy company also produces a whole host of other confections that aren’t holiday-related. However, like the candy canes, these items also have questionable flavor profiles. The bacon mints, for example, are breath fresheners that boast an artificial bacon flavor. Similarly, the fried chicken candies are little brown and yellow morsels that taste exactly like the popular dish.

Tell Us: Would you try a kale candy cane?

