Kate Bock Is Making a Berry Special Pompette Cocktail for Her Valentine

Love is in the air! Kate Bock isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of her Valentine’s Day celebration with the help of this delicious Pompette cocktail.

“I was introduced to Pompette this past summer and fell in love with it immediately,” the 33-year-old model told Us Weekly of her partnership with the beverage brand. “I always try to find cleaner and more natural foods and drinks. … Pompette is such a delicious natural hard sparkling seltzer, that is fresh and tastes great without the guilt and comes in a chic glass bottle.”

With flavors like Cucumber Lime, Lemon Mint, Rose Hibiscus and Clementine Berry (a favorite of Bock’s), Pompette pairs perfectly with vodka, gin or tequila to put a new twist on classic cocktails. Each of the unique options are gluten-free with only 40 calories per serving, quenching your thirst without feeling any of the next-day guilt.

While Bock and her fiancé, Kevin Love, won’t be celebrating Valentine’s Day together this year, the Canada native is still planning the perfect stay-at-home festivities. The couple met in 2016 and announced their engagement via Instagram in January, a milestone that still doesn’t feel real.

“Ahh fiancé! How much fun is it to say that!” Bock joked. “Unfortunately, he’s actually going on a road trip so we won’t be able to spend it together in person, but I’m sure we’ll have a cocktail over FaceTime while I get all the puppy snuggles.”

This year, Bock is mixing herself a drink and settling in for a relaxing night at home. While plenty of couples might be showing their love a little differently this year as the coronavirus crisis continues to shut down local establishments, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model thinks a little creativity goes a long way.

“I think you can make a date at home special!” she told Us. “Flowers, candles, dressing up and making a nice dinner can feel really special in your own private space.”

Bock is no stranger to a low-key Valentine’s Day date, since Love, 32, is often in the middle of the NBA season when the holiday rolls around.

“We find ways to celebrate for us,” she added. “I’m a sucker for flowers and quality time, and [I] love a cozy night at home with a cocktail, good music and my man.”

A Berry Special Day Cocktail:

Serving Size: Serves 1 Glass

Ingredients

6oz Pompette Clementine Berry

1oz gin

Fresh blood orange juice

Ginger ale

Directions

Fill glass halfway with ice. Pour in Pompette Clementine Berry, add gin and a squeeze of fresh blood orange juice and top off with a splash of ginger ale