Is Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Pump Closing?

After Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Villa Blanca closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on Pump amid speculation that the bar will be the next to go.

The 60-year-old Bravo star sparked speculation about the potentially grim future of her businesses on Tuesday, November 24, via Twitter.

“After much cost & consideration for the well being of staff & guests we endeavored to open,” she wrote. “Sadly, many restaurants will not reopen. We want to thank patrons and incredible staff who followed stringent guidelines. Masks are essential, stay safe we will prevail. Happy thanksgiving.”

Later on Tuesday, a social media user tweeted a photo of a rental company at the West Hollywood spot. However, according to the source, Pump is “not shutting down” anytime soon.

“The restaurant has been putting up tarp and coverings to prepare for the rain that usually comes in this time of the year. They are moving tables around to be able to keep patrons six feet apart with the outdoor dining,” the source explained. “However, Pump and SUR are closing starting Wednesday due to the Los Angeles County restrictions of restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars for at least three weeks amid the surge of coronavirus cases.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month that due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in California, 41 of the state’s 58 counties will be under lockdown from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for at least three weeks. All non-essential work also must stop in the purple​​-tier counties.

While the source noted there was “no update” on plans for Vanderpump Rules, which follows the lives of the employees at SUR and TomTom, to resume filming, Scheana Shay, who is pregnant with her and boyfriend Brock Davies’ first child, admitted that the surge in coronavirus cases isn’t a good sign for season 9 of the show.

“I’m worried that, I mean, ‘cause we don’t know exactly what’s going on. We were just gonna assume that with three cast members all being due in April, they would kind of schedule around that, but nothing has been said for sure,” Shay, 35, said on her “Scheananigans” podcast on November 20, referring to pregnant castmates Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent. “And now with all the counties in the state going back into purple, I don’t know if that’s going to affect what the tentative plan even was. That’s just in my head. Nothing has been confirmed.”

Vanderpump’s former RHOBH costar Kyle Richards confirmed in July that Villa Blanca had closed its doors for good.

“All the restaurants are so hard hit in Los Angeles,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It really didn’t surprise me at all.”