She said yes! When NBA star Kevin Love proposed to his supermodel girlfriend Kate Bock, he chose an intimate setting… and totally shocked her with a fabulous ring!

For the most important question Love, 32, would ever ask his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model paramour, he chose an intimate setting. On January 30, a crisp Saturday night in New York City, the gorgeous couple were dining at their close friend’s restaurant, Lilia, in Brooklyn, when he got down on one knee.

“I was completely surprised!” Bock tells Us.

And the 33-year-old Canadian’s night only got better as she saw the ring. “It’s a vintage diamond cut from the 1930’s for Cartier and it’s set in a very chic vintage Cartier setting,” the beauty describes. “I was in total shock when I saw it. I just jumped up from my seat.”

Turns out the Cleveland Cavalier’s skills go way beyond the court. “I wasn’t involved in the ring design at all. Kevin did it all himself. It’s gorgeous! I couldn’t love it more!” gushes the model, who is represented by The Society Management. Love worked with “a brilliant jeweler out of London and put together my perfect ring,” she says.

This part comes as no surprise as beyond his sportsmanship, five time All Star Love is also known to be a bit of a design aficionado. The waterfront Tribeca apartment he shares with Bock and their vischla pup Vestry was recently featured in Architectural Digest, and it is beyond spectacular, featuring herringbone reclaimed oak floors, exposed beams and chic Ralph Lauren Home CF1 lounge chairs that are made of carbon fiber.

The gorgeous duo have been together since 2016 despite at times being based in different cities and with crazy travel schedules. “Luckily, it’s not very far. Cleveland is only like an hour-long flight from New York. So I go back and forth between here and there and jobs, and then sometimes meet him on the road if it makes sense, so I see him pretty often even though we live in different cities and both travel for work. We make it work, so that’s kind of fun,” the blonde beauty told Sports Illustrated.

Bock landed the 2020 cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alongside cover models Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo, making history as the first time the magazine printed solo covers featuring each model as well as with the picture of the three posing together. The iconic magazine characterized it as: Three powerful women. Four incredible covers. One groundbreaking issue.