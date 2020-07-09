Making moves! Kate Hudson announced on Wednesday, July 8, that she has created a plant-based “body nutrition” company that’s slated to launch in August.

“I am in bloom!” the Bride Wars star, 41, said with a laugh on her Instagram Stories, in reference to the name of her new venture. “No, I’m not pregnant. I’m pregnant with a new company, not a baby. Let me get that very, very straight,” she clarified.

“I can’t wait to share this with you,” Hudson added, noting that she’s not able to spill all of the beans quite yet. “I’ve created, with the most amazing team, a body nutrition company. It will support whatever you’re going through — your dailies and also anything else to assist certain things in your life, whether it be your sleep patterns or your cognitive function.”

The California native continued: “We really wanted to make sure that there was something for everybody and that it could be versatile. I’m so excited to bring this to you.”

The company, called In Bloom, will be “plant-based, non GMO, no synthetics and eco-friendly,” according to the Something Borrowed star. “We just didn’t cut any corners,” she declared.

The “Sibling Revelry” podcast cohost explained that she actually intended to launch the company next year, but intimated that she sped things up in light of the coronavirus pandemic. “I was supposed to launch this in 2021,” she explained. “I pushed it forward because I just felt now more than ever I wanted to be able to talk with you guys about health. I wanted to share with you the things that I’ve learned.”

The Fool’s Gold star noted that she intends to “support” her followers and give them “access to really interesting people” via the brand.

“We’re gonna start talking about really fun stuff that I’m really passionate about and I get to give you a product that supports all of these things,” she told her followers before giving them a heartfelt thank you. “Without you I wouldn’t be able to do this, so thank you.”

The Oscar nominee then shared her “first wellness rule of thumb” as she reached into her refrigerator for some of her own King St. Vodka. “Just because you’re on a journey to health, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a dirty martini,” she quipped.

After realizing it was the “#WellnessWednesday” the WW (formerly Weight Watchers) brand ambassador joked: “Maybe I shouldn’t have one!”