



The Uber Eats family is growing! Katz’s Deli is joining the food delivery app’s ever-expanding roster of restaurants on Thursday, August 22.

Though the New York City-based eatery, which was the setting of the memorable “I’ll have what she’s having” scene in When Harry Met Sally…, will typically only be accessible to users in the Big Apple, it is embarking on a cross-country tour to celebrate its new partnership with the delivery service.

Starting Thursday, the 131-year-old Lower East Side staple and Uber Eats will join forces to bring Katz’s iconic pastrami sandwich to different cities across the nation. More specifically, eaters in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Miami will have the chance to experience Katz’s legendary sandwich alongside a favorite dish from some of Uber Eats’ premier restaurant partners.

For those outside of NYC, the road show will feature Katz’s make-at-home pastrami sandwich kit alongside a best-selling local sandwich, all in one delivery provided by Uber Eats. Said sandwich kit will be available exclusively in the Uber Eats app and will include hand-carved pastrami, signature rye bread and a jar of Katz’s own mustard. Users can then assemble the sandwich at home, to their liking.

The tour will kick off in Los Angeles on Thursday, where it will remain for four days. In L.A., Katz’s mouth-watering pastrami sandwich will be served alongside a burger from Belcampo, a restaurant with outposts around the city.

From August 28 to 31, Katz’s sandwich kit will be sold in Chicago alongside something called the “Chief Beef” Roast Beef Sandwich from Publican Quality Meats.

After Labor Day, the journey will head to Boston from September 6 to 8 and join forces with Mike & Patty’s, which will include its egg sandwich called “The Fancy” alongside one of Katz’s own treats. From September 9 to 12, the tour will be in Miami, where users can purchase a Katz’s sandwich and the Famous Cuban Sandwich from La Carreta.

The excursion will conclude in New York for four days starting on September 13. Back home, the legendary deli will partner with Fuku, meaning users can order a pastrami sandwich that will be served with the establishment’s Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!