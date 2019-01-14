Kim Kardashian and Kanye West know how to kick off a celebration! Just before getting on a plane to help good friend John Legend celebrate his birthday in Los Angeles, the married pair made a crucial pit stop.

“OK, guys, so I’m at a doughnut truck in San Francisco,” Kardashian, 38, revealed via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 12. “Just getting a quick doughnut before getting on the plane to make it to John’s 40th birthday party.”

The KKW beauty mogul then moved her phone to reveal the many doughnut varieties that were presented before her. By the looks of it, her choices included sweet treats that were chocolate and covered with sprinkles, vanilla-glazed and strawberry-glazed.

She then moved the camera to reveal a smiling West, who seemed excited to potentially tackle a doughnut of his own.

As fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star know, the entrepreneur is particularly fond of doughnuts. She’s been filmed eating them multiple times over the years, and revealed in 2013 that Krispy Kreme doughnuts have the distinction of being her “favorite junk food.”

When doing a cleanse in April 2018, the reality star even lamented via her app that doughnuts were particularly difficult to avoid. “I already completed day one and two of the cleanse, and I’ve been surrounded by doughnuts, but I stayed away,” she said at the time. “I’m so proud of myself!”

Doughnuts aside, it appears Kardashian and West, 41, had a great time at Legend’s bond-themed birthday bash. In a later Instagram Story she revealed, “We are now at the Bond 40 birthday party for John.” The Kardashian-Wests even posed for a playful photo with Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, 33, which featured the ladies lying across a roulette table.

However, in a tweet shared on Monday, January 14, Kardashian hinted that her weekend wasn’t exactly free of drama. “I want to make it very clear, he is not condoning anyone’s actions or unacceptable disgusting behavior,” she wrote of West. “My husband’s words are being taken out of context due to timing.”

Though Kardashian didn’t elaborate on what her rapper husband may or may not have said, TMZ is reporting the “I Love It” artist explained it was fine to still play music created by Michael Jackson, who was accused of child sexual assault, and R. Kelly, who is currently making headlines due to Surviving R. Kelly – a documentary about the many women who have accused the “Ignition” singer of sexual assault and physical abuse.

