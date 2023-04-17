A meal fit for a monarch! King Charles III’s coronation lunch will have a quiche as the main entree.

The special meal — also known as the Big Lunch — was arranged to bring the community together to celebrate the historic royal event with “friendship, food and fun” according to the royal’s official website. Several Big Lunches have been organized worldwide throughout the initiative’s creation in 2013. The last event held was for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, which was hosted by Queen Consort Camilla, in June 2022.

Each luncheon features a signature dish for the special occasion and for Charles’ big day the meal is the Coronation Quiche. A quiche is a savory tart with egg custard and fillings baked in a pie crust.

Charles’ interpretation of the French dish features spinach, broad beans and tarragon baked in a crisp, light pastry case. It can be eaten warm or cold and pairs perfectly with a green salad and boiled potatoes.

With the official recipe’s unveiling, you can make your own coronation quiche at home as you gear up to watch Charles’ ceremony in the upcoming weeks.

Keep scrolling to get the official recipe for Charles’ coronation quiche:

What You Need:

1 X 20cm Flan Tin

Ingredients

For the Pastry:

125g or 4.4 oz plain flour

Pinch of salt

25g or 0.9 oz cold butter, diced

25g or 0.9 oz lard

2 tablespoons milk

If you do not want to make the pastry from scratch, a 1 x 250g or 1 x 8.8 oz block of ready-made short crust pastry will do just fine.

Filling

125ml or 4 fl oz milk

175ml or 6 fl oz double cream

2 medium eggs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

Salt and pepper

100g or 3.5 oz grated cheddar cheese,

180g or 6.3 oz cooked spinach, lightly chopped

60g or 2.1 oz cooked broad beans or soya beans

Instructions

How to Make the Pastry:

1. Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl. Add the fats and rub the mixture together using your fingertips until you get a sandy, breadcrumb-like texture.

2. Add the milk a little at a time and bring the ingredients together into a dough.

3. Cover and let it rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes.

How to Make the Quiche:

1. Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the pastry to a circle a little larger than the top of the tin and make it approximately 5mm or 1/4 in thick.

2. Line the tin with the pastry, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak. Cover and rest for a further 30 minutes in the fridge.

3. Preheat the oven to 190°C or 375°F.

4. Line the pastry case with greaseproof paper, add baking beans and bake blind for 15 minutes, before removing the greaseproof paper and baking beans.

5. Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C or 320°F.

6. Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning.

7. Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, top with the chopped spinach and beans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture.

8. If required gently give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case.

9. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and lightly golden.