Stars really are just like Us! On Monday, January 7, Kourtney Kardashian hit up her local supermarket to stock up on a few essentials. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been known to adhere to a strict diet to maintain her petite frame, and it certainly shows in her food choices.

Kardashian, 39, shared a look at her supermarket haul via Instagram Stories, and her purchases included two containers of fresh spinach, two packages of shredded cheddar cheese, a bottle of orange juice and a special commemorative edition of LIFE Magazine that celebrated Mickey Mouse’s recent 90th birthday.

Reading materials aside, Kardashian’s nutritious purchases make it clear she’s serious about healthy eating – perhaps she was craving a glass of OJ and a spinach salad topped with shredded cheese, or a spinach-based juice!

The entrepreneur, who has relied on a wide variety of diets to stay trim, told Us Weekly in 2012 that she was “obsessed” with her Vitamix blender, so the juice option is clearly a possibility. “It’s life changing,” she said at the time, adding that she uses it “every single day” to make a shake for breakfast. “I actually look forward to it.”

That same year, the mother of three also noted she’s a big fan of stocking her house with fresh ingredients, so again, the spinach isn’t exactly a surprise. “I don’t eat leftovers, we don’t freeze any meat in our house, we keep everything really fresh, and I don’t reheat things because bacteria can grow on it,” she told Us. “I try to eat as fresh, organic and healthy as possible.”

Aside from her refreshingly normal food choices, we were also pleasantly surprised that, given her celebrity status, Kardashian does her own grocery shopping. As sister Kim Kardashian explained to Ellen DeGeneres in 2017, that’s not really an option for her, though it’s something she’d love to do.

When the talk show host asked the KKW Beauty mogul what she wanted for her birthday she said, “This sounds so crazy and it may be unrelatable, so I’m sorry — but can someone rent out Ralph’s [grocery store] for me for one hour? I want to go to Ralph’s with my kid in the cart and go through every aisle.”

