For Top Chef star Kristen Kish, parties are all about sharing her favorite dishes with friends.

“I love having a potluck where there isn’t necessarily a theme, and everyone brings something [unique],” Kish, 40, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “This allows you to try a lot of different drinks and foods, like this recipe, and see what pairs well with each other.”

One of Kish’s go-to recipes for throwing a get-together is her Jongga kimchi ham puff pastry rolls. “Kimchi is such a versatile food,” she tells Us. “[Plus] with [the dish’s] deep flavors and spices, it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser!”

Kish has established herself as one of the country’s culinary masters since winning season 10 of Top Chef in 2013. The Michigan native became the second female chef in the Bravo series’ history to win the competition.

Related: 'Top Chef' Winners: Where Are They Now? Since its debut in 2006, Top Chef has crowned a series of champions across the world — and shows no signs of slowing down. Each season, the reality show auditions a series of chefs in a new location which serves as the theme. Typically, at least 12 chefs end up competing against one another to […]

In the years since her Top Chef win, Kish has gone on to publish a cookbook, Kristen Kish Cooking: Recipes and Techniques, in 2017 and has appeared on several cooking shows such as Guy’s Grocery Games, Chopped and Selena + Chef.

Kish has also worked as a host on multiple series, including 36 Hours, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend and Restaurants at the End of the World. Outside of her cooking career, Kish tied the knot with her wife, Bianca Dusic, in April 2021

Earlier this year, it was announced that she would be taking over for Padma Lakshmi as the new host of Top Chef season 21 after the latter announced her exit from the show after 20 seasons.

“Top Chef is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host, I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish said in a July press release statement. “I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail [Simmons] and Tom [Colicchio] as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”

Related: Celebrities Who Have Written Cookbooks Sharing their culinary expertise! While not all stars love to cook, a handful of those who do have taken things to the next level and released cookbooks packed with their favorite recipes. Take Kris Jenner, for example. While one could argue that the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch has her hands full producing Keeping Up With the […]

Later that month, Kish shared via Instagram that her biggest takeaway from competing on season 10 of Top Chef wasn’t winning the whole thing, rather, “It was finding out that I was good enough and worthy of good things to come my way. Good enough to challenge my own insecurities and views on what I thought of myself, and good enough to sit in company that I admire.”

Kish went on to thank the show’s cast and crew for helping to create “a place of excitement, mentorship, education, growth, support and a celebration of chefs.” She continued: “I am full of gratitude and wonderful overwhelm. With all of the modes of social media and communication, I am feeling the love from every which way. I’m trying to keep up on acknowledging everyone but that’s a tough task and I thank you for that. I am absolutely honored and overjoyed to get started ♥️.”

Keep scrolling to check out Kish’s full kimchi rolls recipe:

Jongga Kimchi Ham Puff Pastry Rolls

Serves 8

Ingredients

For the caramelized onions and kimchi

3 cups yellow onion, halved, peeled and sliced with the grain

1 tbsp olive oil, for caramelizing

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp kosher salt

3 tsp water

2 cups Jongga kimchi, squeezed dry and finely chopped

For the roll

1 package frozen puff pastry, two sheets

Store-bought honey mustard

⅔ Ib thinly sliced ham; 2 slices per roll

½ oz Gruyère cheese, cut into batons (cheese is optional)

1 egg, beaten

1 tbsp Maldon salt

1 tbsp poppy seeds

1 tbsp roasted Korean sesame seeds

Instructions

For the caramelized onions and kimchi

1. In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, gently melt the butter with olive oil.

2. Add the onions, salt, and water. Slowly caramelize over medium heat, lowering the heat as they get darker.

3. Once finished, remove onions from the heat and cool completely in the fridge.

4. Mix in the chopped kimchi.

Related: Selena! Florence! Stars Who Have Had Their Own Cooking Shows Over the Years What can’t they do? Although celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh have made a name for themselves in the acting world — they also proved that they can create a unique performance in the kitchen. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Disney star chose to sharpen her skills alongside professional chefs and her […]

For the roll

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and set a rack in the middle of the oven.

2. Cut each sheet of puff pastry into quarters, yielding for 5.5 x 4-inch rectangles. Repeat with the second puff pastry sheet, totaling eight squares.

3. Dust off excess flour, if any, and brush a thin layer of honey mustard on the pastry.

4. Place two slices of ham on top, allowing the ham to overhang the pastry.

5. Add approximately 2 tbsp of the caramelized onion and kimchi mix. If adding the baton of cheese, place on top before rolling.

6. Roll the pastry into a log, making sure the edge closest to you directly touches the opposite side; fold the ham back if necessary. This ensures the roll with remain as such.

7. Place on a parchment-lined baking tray. Brush the tops and sides with egg wash, then sprinkle with salt, poppy seeds and sesame seeds. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until deep golden brown and the pastry has completely puffed.

8. Cool to room temperature and serve with additional honey mustard.

For more on Kish, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now