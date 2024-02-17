Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s New York City restaurant Hav & Mar combines the best cuisines of his cultures.
“It’s such a perfect representation of my Swedish and Ethiopian roots, which is the inspiration for the whole restaurant,” Samuelsson, 53, shares in an interview with fellow chef Judy Joo in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s very close to my heart.”
Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, Samuelsson has established himself as a giant in the culinary world through his numerous cookbooks and television appearances, philanthropy work and several successful restaurants.
Out of all his restaurants, Samuelsson tells Joo, 49, that opening Marcus Addis in Ethiopia last year was an “incredibly special” experience for him. “Ethiopia is my birthplace,” he explains. “Creating opportunities for students at the culinary school is a beautiful example of how food can help communities grow and thrive.”
Stateside, Samuelsson’s Hav & Mar specializes in seafood dishes such as Addis York and Scallop with Shiitake. Served at the NYC establishment is the chef’s Igrib Paloma cocktail, and he exclusively shared the recipe for the delicious drink with Us.
Read more of Samuelsson and Joo’s chat below and keep scrolling to check out Samuelsson’s Igrib Paloma cocktail recipe:
Joo: You’re a chef, businessman, father and husband — how do you relax?
Samuelsson: I like to paint or have a quiet dinner with my wife, [Maya Haile]. I also really like being active, like swimming with my son.
JJ: Where do you draw your fashion inspo from?
MS: [Living] in Harlem, you see the most stylish people coming out of church on Sunday. I’m constantly inspired by the creative community that surrounds me. My wife knows more about fashion than I do, so I always do a fit check with her. But now, with kids, putting an outfit together is pretty rushed.
JJ: You celebrate Black History Month in all of your restaurants. Who are some of your role models?
MS: Sylvia Woods [the founder of Sylvia’s in Harlem] and Leah Chase [a pioneering Creole chef] are huge inspirations. They weathered generational struggles and fought for racial equality. They paved the way, so I strive to pay it forward by making my restaurants a place of equality and opportunity. The Hav & Mar team is led by amazing women of color.
JJ: Who’s been your favorite celeb customer?
MS: When Michelle Obama came to Red Rooster, she took time to greet and talk to the staff.
JJ: What’s your go-to late-night snack?
MS: I moved here almost three decades ago, so I can safely call myself a New Yorker — and nothing beats pizza.
JJ: And your fave hot sauce?
MS: I always Marcus-ify any hot sauce by adding berbere, an Ethiopian spice blend. I add it to most things I eat!
Igrib Paloma
Ingredients
- 1.5 oz mezcal
- 0.5 oz tequila
- 0.75 oz grapefruit juice
- 0.5 oz lime juice
- 0.25 oz Cointreau
Instructions
1. Shake all ingredients and top with a splash of Fever Tree grapefruit soda and berbere seasoning.