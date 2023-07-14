Celebrity chefs Judy Joo and Mark Strausman sat down to chat about his impressive culinary career, celebrity clientele, favorite foods and more.

Strausman, 67, is the proud owner of New York City hotspot, Mark’s Off Madison (M.O.M.) The eaterie — which is best known for its homemade and authentic New York bagel — is a must-visit summer locale, thanks to its gorgeous patio space.

“The patio is almost the same size as the restaurants. It’s not on the street but adjacent to the building, so we have an authentic outdoor cafe,” the chef exclusively tells Joo, 48, in the latest edition of Us Weekly about his restaurant, which was named one of the best 100 restaurants in NYC by the New York Times. “It is a fantastic [honor] and I wish my mother was alive to see it. I work hard without any expectations … so it makes it worthwhile when things like that happen.”

Read more of Strauman and Joo’s chat below:

Joo: You’re best known for creating the iconic Fred’s at Barneys. When did you realize that being a restaurateur was your calling?

Strausman: Glenn Bernbaum was the one who inspired me. I worked [at his restaurant] Mortimer’s for six months. I didn’t like it because I’d [worked] in Europe, and the idea of making tomato and onion salad with Russian dressing was a little below me. But I liked the idea of watching Glenn in action because I thought, “Hey, I can do that too.” He just opened a world to me that I thought was really cool.

JJ: Plenty of big names have dined with you. Who’s been your favorite?

MS: We did a party for Bono and that was pretty cool. Athletes and musicians are always incredible.

JJ: Who’s your dream guest?

MS: Someone who is really relevant today, like George Clooney, Taylor Swift or Harry Styles. You always want a heartthrob in there!

JJ: The patio at M.O.M. is officially open for the season. What’s your ideal summer cocktail and meal?

MS: It has to be an Aperol spritz — and I think eating a club sandwich or one of my big salads outside is like skipping in Capri, or pretty close.

JJ: What’s your fave dish to make for a crowd?

MS: Lasagna and eggplant Parmesan because it’s something that people can’t usually make. I like to do something that’s a lot of work.

JJ: As a lifelong New Yorker, which do you prefer — bagels or pizza?

MS: That’s like trying to choose between your children. You can’t pick!

JJ: Do you have a go-to bagel order?

MS: Salt bagel, scallion cream cheese, salmon, onion and tomato.

JJ: Best street cart food in NYC?

MS: Chestnuts!