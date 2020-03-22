Judy Joo: What’s in My Bag?

Judy Joo is hard to miss on a plane. “I’m a sheet mask wh-re,” jokes the author of the cookbook Korean Food Made Simple. “I’ll do my whole beauty routine. I don’t care.” Her current faves? “I’m really into Korean beauty,” like Dr. Jart, Sulwhasoo and Tonymoly, she says. “I do them four times a week.”

The chef, 45, tells Us Weekly more about how she flies high.

Silky Smooth

“I’ll spread Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream everywhere, especially [when I’m] on a plane. I put it on my hands, face, lips, elbows — everything. You have to stay moisturized.”

Tech? Check!

“I have my MacBook Pro all the time. My colleagues joke that I’m incomplete without it.”

Spice Girl

“Plane food is so bad. I always have mini Tabasco bottles. I’ll go through five of them [on a flight].”

Write On!

“When I was eating at Per Se [in NYC], they gave me a nice pen to sign the bill with. It writes really well. I like it so much, I get the refills.”

Rolling Stone

“Once I got scammed in Times Square by one of those fake monks. I paid $40 for this piece of jade that’s probably plastic. I have that in my wallet.”

Clean Slate

“I’m that crazy person who disinfects everything around me when I’m traveling. I have wipes. I don’t get sick on planes anymore.”

What else is inside Joo’s Tory Burch tote? Am iPhone; a Samsung Galaxy; Bose SoundSport earbuds; a Kindle; Gentle Monster sunglasses; a JCrew clip; Nike sneakers; barre socks; an Adeam scarf; a nylon Prada makeup bag; a Revlon lipstick in After Hours; Neutrogena makeup wipes; an AmorePacific Sun Protection Mist; a Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick in Bronze; tweezers; a Sephora card; a Duane Reade card; a MetroCard; an Oyster card; U.S. coins; English pounds; Euros; an American Express card; a MasterCard; a Visa card; an Anker battery pack; an apple; a bag of Golden Greens collagen powder; a bamboo bottle with her name engraved on it; a vitamin pill box; a four leaf clover; a Moleskin notebook; Listerine strips; Blister Band-Aids; alcohol pads and Advil.