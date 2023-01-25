Celebrating in style! Celebrities jetted over to Dubai to attend the opening of Ling Ling restaurant over the weekend.

Stars including Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, Ellen Pompeo and Selling the OC’s Alex Hall joined Tao Group Hospitality CEO’s Jason Strauss and Noah Tepperberg for the grand opening on Sunday, January 22.

The event took place amid the launch of Atlantic the Royal, the city’s “ultra-luxury entertainment resort,” where Ling Ling is located on the hotel’s 22nd and 23rd floors overlooking Dubai’s breathtaking skyscrapers and the hotel’s sky pool.

The high-profile event brought influencers, celebrities and A-listers like Beyoncé into town, with VIPs being the first guests to enjoy the restaurant’s contemporary Asian cuisine menu, which features family-style options ideally shared between guests.

With a wide array of beverages to choose from and a curated playlist for the perfect meal in the sky, the eatery has earned the label of Dubai’s “newest and most stylish destination dining and ultra-lounge experience.”

Guests will be able to enjoy exciting cocktails at the stunning marble bar, dine on the terrace or even score a seat in the restaurant’s private dining area. At the center of the restaurant, the Ultra Lounge is an additional perk, serving as an exclusive venue that will give patrons a “more intimate … bar and nightlife experience.”

Ling Ling will officially open to the public on Friday, February 10, and will keep its doors open until 1 a.m. every morning and remain in operation until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.