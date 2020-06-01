Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out about George Floyd’s death. On Sunday, May 31, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the matter.

Vanderpump, 59, posted a photo with the quote, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are,” and set the record straight regarding the state of her own L.A. eateries after protests occurred around the city.

When an Instagram user took to the comments to suggest that the Bravo personality, who owns several restaurants in Los Angeles and one in Las Vegas, would be “pissed” if any of her businesses were “destroyed,” she made it clear that no such destruction took place.

“We suffered minimal graffiti luckily,” she replied.

Vanderpump mentioned her own feelings about Floyd’s death in her Instagram caption. The Minneapolis man, 59, was killed last week when a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic events of the past few days. This is about our shared humanity. Everybody deserves to feel safe in this country. Everybody deserves to feel valued, and heard,” Vanderpump wrote. “Nobody should have to face the fears that so many people face daily. I feel for each and every person who feels marginalized or persecuted in their community. It is not right.”

Addressing the protests that occurred around the world in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, the Vanderpump Rules star added: “I am a big believer in peaceful protests – it is so important to be able to gather and be heard with regards to the causes you believe in. And this cause, and fighting this injustice is so important.”

The London native also noted that the “violence and destruction” present at some of the protests was “heartbreaking.”

“It’s devastating to see the hate and the hurt that so many people are feeling,” she added before restating the quote used in her Instagram photo. “Enough is enough.”

Vanderpump’s L.A. restaurants — SUR, Villa Blanca, Pump and Tom Tom — have been closed since March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively last month that Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, are using this time to refresh SUR, which is the setting for much of Vanderpump Rules. “There’s going to be a little bit of a surprise at SUR once it reopens again,” the insider explained at the time. “Lisa and Ken took this time to revamp some things.”

The source added that the restaurateurs have been “checking in on their staff throughout the quarantine.”