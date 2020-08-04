Cake for a good cause! Luminary Bakery in London, which is beloved by Meghan Markle, is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, August 4, by auctioning off a cake.

However, the treat in question isn’t just any cake. Instead, this creation, which was baked by a Luminary staffer named Monica, is very similar to the cake the bakery prepared for the Suits alum in August 2019. “Last year I joined the social enterprise bakery as they prepared a (very tasty!) cake for Meghan’s birthday party. This year you can win your own,” royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted on Tuesday.

While the Duchess of Sussex’s 2019 treat was a carrot cake, which reportedly made its way back to Frogmore Cottage where she, Prince Harry and their son Archie were celebrating at the time, this pastry is a “lemon celebration cake.” Like Meghan’s previous celebratory dessert, this treat boasts minimal icing and is decorated with fresh fruits and flowers.

According to a tweet from Luminary Bakery, those living in London can enter for a chance to win the royal-approved food by donating £10 (about $13 USD) to the business, which is dedicated to empowering women who have experienced disadvantage. More specifically, it employs a multi-year program to teach women who are homeless, have been in the prison system, are victims of domestic violence or who have experienced sexual exploitation, how to bake and find employment.

One way that you can support the work that Luminary is doing is to DONATE & today for every £10 you donate, your name will be entered into a raffle to win this Lemon celebration cake that Monica made. Collection and London delivery only. Go to https://t.co/VyG0lkhbsN to donate! pic.twitter.com/0nc4iG2Ld5 — Luminary Bakery (@LuminaryBakery) August 4, 2020

Luminary Bakery, which is located in the London’s Stoke Newington neighborhood, has been highlighted by Meghan multiple times. Prior to her and 35-year-old Harry’s February decision to step back from the royal family, the California native was on hand in November 2019 when the eatery celebrated the opening of its second London location. Clad in dark wash jeans and a striped button-up shirt, Meghan helped decorate cakes and happily posed for photos with the staff.

The visit was shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, which encouraged locals to stop by. “If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing,” the post stated at the time. It also called the bakery “a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good.”

The establishment, which began making quarantine cakes at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, was also included in the “Forces of Change” September 2019 issue of British Vogue that Meghan guest-edited.