Doing what they can. Luminary Bakery, a London eatery that has been supported and beloved by Meghan Markle, is selling isolation cakes in an effort to lift people’s spirits amid the global coronavirus crisis.

Since the illness is forcing many people to self-isolate in the hopes that they don’t get sick or infect others, the British business has begun delivering uplifting sweets to its homebound customers.

“Introducing the ‘Isolation Cake’!” the establishment’s Instagram captioned a snapshot of a custom treat on Thursday, March 19. “Know someone self-isolating that could do with a cake drop? Working from home got you feeling like you need some sweet, sweet joy in the form of cake? Order today for delivery within 10-miles of our Stokey bakery.”

The caption also noted that cakes are “available in all flavors” and come in a smaller size “for the more intimate gatherings we are all restricted to (for now).”

The confection shown in Thursday’s Instagram post, which has the phrase “Isolation Cake” written across the top in icing and boasts an array of fruits decorating the perimeter, is not unlike the cake Luminary Bakery surprised Markle, 38, with in August 2019.

That dessert, which the then-Duchess of Sussex enjoyed at Frogmore Cottage, was a carrot cake with minimal frosting that was decorated with orange slices and green sprigs. It also featured an apropos “Happy birthday Meghan” message written in brown frosting.

Markle was initially drawn to Luminary Bakery because it is dedicated to empowering women who have experienced disadvantage. More specifically, it employs a multi-year program to teach women who are homeless, have been in the prison system, are victims of domestic violence or who have experienced sexual exploitation, how to bake and find employment.

The Suits alum was so impressed with Luminary’s efforts that she included the business in the “Forces of Change” September 2019 issue of British Vogue she guest-edited.

“To have someone like the Duchess acknowledge us and champion us is incredible,” the bakery’s founder and CEO, Alice Williams, told Good Morning America at the time. “I think it will open a lot of doors for us.”

Additionally, Markle was on hand in November 2019 when Luminary Bakery celebrated the opening of its second location in London. Clad in dark wash jeans and a striped button-up shirt, the royal helped decorate cakes and posed for photos with the staff.

The visit was shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, which encouraged locals to stop by. “If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing,” the post stated. It also called the eatery “a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.