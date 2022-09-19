London's Mandarin Oriental Hotel Offers Decadent Brunch at The Aubrey

If you’re looking for an amazing brunch option in London and don’t want the normal fare, stop by The Aubrey inside the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel for a one-of-a-kind Japanese izakaya experience.
The brunch menu is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and includes a wide range of delicious dishes including fresh oysters and caviar, mushroom gyoza, shishito peppers, edamame and much more to start.
They also offer fresh sushi and sashimi, several salad options, maki rolls that are to die for, and more hefty Robata options that include beef rib, pork and sablefish.
We’re partial to the “brunch signatures” as well, especially the tasty (and very filling!) Wagyu Curry Udon Noodle dish. And don’t forget the killer dessert options – which are served in a bento box!
And if you’re more focused on libations, Bar Director Pietro Rizzo has you covered with his carefully crafted signature and seasonal cocktail offerings.
The lavish and eccentric space feels like a classy English pub with Japanese inspired touches that make it feel more like an upscale lounge.
Live DJs perform late into the night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday if you’re stopping by for an after-dinner drink or night cap!
