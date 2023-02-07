If you’re looking to spend time touring Spain this year, The Principal Hotel in Madrid boasts a perfect location without sacrificing luxury as the first five-star hotel sitting on the legendary Gran Vía, steps away from tons of shopping, theaters and tourist sights.

And to grab a great bite to eat at a Michelin-level output – with a view! – you don’t have to travel far as guests can just head to the sixth floor where the hotel’s own Ático restaurant sits, offering authentic Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine under Catalonian chef Ramón Freixa.

The menu is filled with classic and contemporary flavors, great for sharing plates with friends and family – including ham croquettes, creamy salt cod fritters and Jamón Ibérico served with bread and tomato.

For starters, the Txangurro ravioli with green onions and bilbaína sauce might be our favorite pick on the menu while the tuna tartar with grilled avocado is a perfect light and fresh pick for main course options. We also recommend the wine pairing as the sommelier selects different and delicious national wines to accompany each dish.

The boutique hotel’s most beautiful view has to be on the amazing terrace, which hosts a garden filled with olive trees, cypresses and even water fountains. You can grab a cocktail – the Pisco sour is stellar, trust us – and/or some tapas with a glass of rich cabernet and overlook the entire famed avenue from above.

The rooms are elegant, modern and clean, offering luxurious bath products and everything you’d want from a five-star accommodation in a location that allows you to visit the most famous areas of the city just steps outside its doors.

To book your stay, visit ThePrincipalMadridHotel.com.