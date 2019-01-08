Martha Stewart may be a beloved figure in the culinary world, but her scrambled egg “hack” has many people scratching their heads. In a video shared by Food Network on Facebook, the lifestyle maven kicks things off by mentioning a “very fun way to make scrambled eggs.”

After breaking up the raw eggs in a large cup and seasoning them with some salt, pepper and butter (all good there) Stewart, 77, begins her divisive trick. Instead of cooking the eggs in a frying pan as, let’s face it, most people would do, the cookbook author brings the cup of raw eggs to a nearby cappuccino machine and let’s the steam wand do the work.

“It steams the eggs into the softest, fluffiest scrambled eggs,” Stewart explains as the cappuccino machine gurgles in the background. “In just a matter of seconds your eggs are finished.”

After mixing the eggs up a bit, Stewart piles the runny food onto a piece of toast. “These eggs are buttery and fluffy and light and delicious,” she declares. She also calls the preparation “so very, very easy” and deems it a “conversation piece in your kitchen.”

However, many of the more than 4,000 Facebook users who have commented on the video thus far have a wildly different point of view. For starters, dozens of commenters have brought up the fact that many people don’t have a fancy cappuccino machine like the one Stewart used in the video, and even if they did they wouldn’t want to use it to mix raw eggs. “Because everybody has a cappuccino machine. And no stove and frying pan,” mused one user. Added another:“ I’ve been wondering what to do with my excess cappuccino machines.”

Several clever users even chimed in with humorous suggestions about how to use other household appliances to prepare food. “Next up: How to cook a brisket in your dishwasher,” wrote one user. Another added: “Up next, how I learned to make Pinot Grigio in a trash sack using fruit scraps.”

Others took issue with the fact that the eggs Stewart prepped didn’t look fully cooked. As one user quipped, “I like my eggs cooked, thanks.”

Still, not all of the feedback was negative. At least one user stood up for Stewart, writing, “So many negative comments, don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.”

Tell Us: Would you make scrambled eggs with a cappuccino machine?

