



Bottles of McDonald’s “special sauce” can now be yours! The fast-food chain recently announced that it is currently selling 144,000 jars of the beloved Big Mac topper, but you’ll need to hop on a plane to get your hands on the flavorful condiment.

The sauce is now on sale for $12 a bottle at many Australian locations of the eatery thanks to something called “McHappy Day.” The tradition is observed each year in Australia and is dedicated to raising money for Ronald McDonald House. This year, all profits raised from the sale of the Big Mac sauce will be donated. In previous years, the sauce was sold without the charitable element.

“McHappy Day,” which will take place on November 16 this year, has been a “holiday” since 1991. Since its inception, the occasion has raised more than $46 million for Ronald McDonald House. The organization was founded in 1974, and provides temporary housing around the world for pediatric cancer patients and their families during the child’s inpatient stay.

In addition to the Big Mac sauce profits, the organization will also get $2 from every Big Mac sold in Australia on McHappy Day.

“We know that Big Mac Special Sauce has a loyal following, and we’re excited to bring back bottles of this Aussie favorite to our customers for a limited time,” McDonald’s Australia marketing director Jo Feeny told News.com.

If history is any indication, the charity should expect a sizable donation. When the sauce hit McDonald’s outposts down under in 2018, locals and beyond went crazy. The tasty topping sold out within 72 hours of its debut, and even after it was out of stock, bottles of the stuff popped up on eBay and were going for more than $900 a piece.

Though Big Mac sauce can be found on the eponymous burger and the topping’s ingredients are known, the restaurant has never revealed how much of each ingredient is needed. In other words, the exact recipe for the sauce is still somewhat shrouded in secrecy.

That’s why it’s no surprise that many social media users are eager to track down a bottle of the stuff. “I never thought I’d see the day,” mused one Twitter user. Added another: “I need it!”