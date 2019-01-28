Michael C. Hall is gearing up for his return to Broadway! The Dexter alum is slated to star in Skittles’ version of a Super Bowl commercial, only instead of airing an ad during the game, the candy brand intends to stage an entire musical on Super Bowl Sunday – February 3 – with Hall at the helm.

The artistic endeavor, which is called Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical, will actually be performed on Sunday in front of a live audience at The Town Hall in NYC at 1 p.m. ET, much like a typical Broadway show. Judging by some behind-the-scenes footage shared with Us Weekly, the Skittles-centric musical is shaping up to be quite the production.

In fact, the artistic work pointedly (and hilariously) takes aim at advertising in general. In one track aptly titled “Advertising Ruins Everything,” the production’s band of performers sings about the pitfalls of selling goods via commercials and other ads, while Hall defends the practice.

However, the 47-year-old Broadway vet, who last appeared as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, later realizes that the ensemble might have a point. “What have I done? What if they’re right?” he sings as part of an impassioned solo. “What if I ruined Broadway by being in this ad tonight?”

The Six Feet Under star later croons, “I see what you’re saying and I make you this pact, I will never make an ad again, so long as I can act.” What’s more? The entire cast is eating Skittles throughout, because obviously.

Other songs in the food-themed musical include “This Might Have Been a Bad Idea,” “This Definitely Was a Bad Idea” and ”Four Minutes of Michael C. Hall Eating Skittles,” which sounds pretty self-explanatory.

In addition to the original tunes, Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical, which will be performed only once, will also feature a 17-person cast and a live band. The musical was written by Pulitzer-finalist playwright Will Eno in partnership with DDB Worldwide.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!