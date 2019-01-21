Skittles is taking its 2019 Super Bowl commercial to the next level, which is to say they’re not exactly having one. Instead, the candy brand, which is owned by Mars, has enlisted Michael C. Hall to star in a Broadway musical that will be performed live in front of an audience in New York City on Super Bowl Sunday — Sunday, February 3. In fact, the only way fans can watch this year’s ad is to purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com to attend the one-time performance.

The Dexter alum appeared in a funny teaser for the Super Bowl spot released on Monday, January 21, that indicates even he has his own reservations about appearing in this unique ad. “I have been having some doubts. I don’t really do ads,” Hall, 47, tells his therapist. “The ad won’t be on the actual game; people will buy tickets and watch it live in a theater.”

“It’s a real Broadway show,” the Golden Globe winner clarifies to his confused shrink, who thinks the actor is nervous about appearing before millions of people. “It’s a live Skittles musical ad performed in a Broadway theater.”

Aptly titled Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical, the ad will actually be performed in front of a live audience at The Town Hall in NYC at 1 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday. Unlike most companies vying for some of that valuable Super Bowl ad time, Skittles is ditching the commercial idea entirely and sharing the musical with the live audience only.

The one-time-only performance will feature a 17-person cast (including Hall) as well as original songs backed by a live band. Ad Age reports the musical was written by Pulitzer-finalist playwright Will Eno in partnership with DDB Worldwide.

If Skittles’ new “Broadway the Rainbow” tagline is any indication, a show tune about tasting the rainbow is likely forthcoming!

The candy-centric musical joins an already star-studded lineup of Super Bowl LIII ads, which includes Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys lending their talents to a Doritos spot, and crooner Michael Bublé appearing in an ad for PepsiCo’s line of flavored sparkling waters, Bubly.

