If you’re a foodie or you just love to try new restaurants, celebrity hot spot Mr. Chow in New York City’s Upper East Side – open since 1979 – is a must-stop on your itinerary.

With locations also in Miami, Beverly Hills, Las Vegas and London, the menu features a combination of authentic Beijing and original recipes including signature dishes like Chicken Satay, Ma Mignon, green prawns and Beijing Duck — all created by top chefs. The dishes are served family style too, to ensure you get to taste a little bit of everything. (And you’re gonna want to try everything!)

A fan-favorite experience at Mr. Chow is the nightly Handmade Noodle Show, where the noodle chef enters the dining room and demonstrates how he hand-pulls them. The guests and staff cheer the chef on as he flips the dough until the noodles become ribbon-like strands. It really is an experience to witness!

Many A-list celebs have been seen at Mr. Chow over the years, such as Adele, Bella Hadid, Alex Rodriguez, Britney Spears and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Be sure to check out Mr. Chow in any of its six locations — Beverly Hills, London, two NYC locations (one on 57th street and another in Tribeca), W Hotel in Miami Beach and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.