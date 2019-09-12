



Time to dust off your detective garb! Nabisco, the maker of Oreo cookies, announced on Thursday, September 12, that it will unveil a new Mystery Oreo flavor on Monday, September 16.

As Oreo fans know, mystery flavors of the cookie are nothing new, though it has been two years since any of the limited edition secret treats have hit shelves. In fact, the last mystery flavor — Fruity Pebbles — was unveiled in 2017 to mixed reviews.

To present this year’s unknown variety, Oreo is calling on detectives everywhere to help crack the case. The subject in question is, of course, a classic black and white Oreo cookie containing a delicious, mysterious flavor for fans to try.

According to the company, fans should ready their minds and prepare their taste buds because “the Mystery Oreo could be anything, from a combination of two current Oreo flavors to an entirely new variety.”

Furthermore, to kick off the “investigation,” Oreo has recruited some of the most famous, playful TV detectives to help solve the challenge. Since Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) is no stranger to a mystery, thee brand will tap his skills to attempt to solve the flavor first. On Thursday, fans can follow along on the actor’s social media channels as he tackles this mystery.

Starting Monday through November 10, super-sleuths everywhere can try their own hand at solving the mystery Oreo challenge by reporting to MysteryOREO.com and submitting their flavor guess for a chance to win a cool$50,000. Fans can submit a new flavor every day.

Every correct guess is then counted as an official entry to the sweepstakes, with one randomly chosen grand prize winner receiving that aforementioned $50K. For even more chances to win, fans can share their guess on Facebook and Twitter and challenge their followers to join in the fun. Sleuths will then earn a bonus entry for every pal who registers a guess.

And since clues are the key to solving any good mystery, Oreo will be dropping plenty of helpful hints along the way. While the first hint is in the taste of the creme, the Chicago-based company is releasing three Mystery Oreo packs with different clues on each one. Every week, Oreo will reveal more case-solving secrets as a part of the #MysteryMonday series on the cookie’s Facebook page and MysteryOREO.com.

But that’s not all! This year’s release of the Mystery Oreo cookie flavor marks the first time fans can go to their Alexa device to find out about the latest varieties and innovations from the brand. Starting Monday, without needing to download a specific skill, users can ask, “Alexa, what’s new with Oreo?” to hear up-to-date news from milk’s favorite cookie, kicking off with the Mystery Oreo challenge. Users will also be able to ask and receive flavor clues via Alexa, beginning Monday.

Tell Us: Will you attempt to guess this year’s Mystery Oreo flavor?

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!