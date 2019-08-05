



Gone but never forgotten. A Peach Pit diner pop-up recently opened its doors in Los Angeles ahead of the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, BH90210, and behind the doors of the temporary eatery was an homage to Luke Perry.

Perry, who stared on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1995 and again from 1998 to 2000, played Dylan McKay on the iconic teen drama. He died at age 52 in March, days after having a massive stroke.

At the Peach Pit pop-up, which was located at 7507 Melrose Avenue for three days until the afternoon of Saturday, August 3, visitors were treated to a space that looked almost exactly like the famed hangout frequented by the teen characters on the original show. The restaurant boasted a neon sign and clock outside, records on the interior walls, which were metal with pink and green accents, and more.

Also inside was a booth dedicated to Perry, complete with an “in loving memory” plaque and pictures of the actor during his time on the show. And since the late Riverdale star was an advocate for colorectal cancer awareness after his own scare in 2015, FOX donated $5 for every tweet tagged #FightCRC and #BHPeachPit to organizations that combat the disease in Perry’s honor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, for lunch the eatery offered free menu items such as the Mega burger, the vegetarian-friendly Beverly burger, the Peach Pit cobbler, a mini cheesecake pie, and chocolate or vanilla milkshakes. At night, visitors could order small bites and cocktails inspired by the ’90s hit, including the West Beverly Blaze – a combination of Pepsi, vodka, Grenadine and maraschino cherries – and the Peach Pit margarita, a libation made with orange juice, tequila, lime juice, triple sec, sugar and peaches. Beer, wine and a handful of soft drinks were also available.

What’s more? Those who asked to “exchange an egg” at the counter (a nod to a 1991 episode in which the gang was looking to get admitted to a secret party) were apparently treated to some “special surprises.”

BH90210 premieres on August 7 on FOX.

