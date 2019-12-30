Pink’s ready to rock! The “Get the Party Started” singer did just that during a recent trip to a bar while on a ski vacation with her family.

The 40-year old musician shared a video clip on her Instagram account on Sunday, December 29, that showed her dressed in full ski gear (complete with a snowsuit and helmet) while wielding a massive champagne gun in her hands.

The Grammy winner, who was standing on a table, aimed the gun into the eager crowd and fired off a constant stream of bubbly as patrons in the bar clapped and cheered in response. “F–k yeah!” she exclaimed as booze sprayed everywhere.

Also visible in the clip was Pink’s husband, Carey Hart. The 44-year-old former professional motocross competitor protectively held onto his wife’s back and kept her steady as she showered people with champs.

“We like to keep a low profile,” the Pennsylvania native jokingly captioned the Instagram video.

Many of Pink’s social media followers were seriously impressed with her skills. “Yes girl. Live,” wrote one. Added another: “That’s awesome! Keepin it 100! Always!!! Love ya lady!”

A day earlier, on Saturday, December 28, the “Walk Me Home” songstress shared a decidedly mellower snapshot from her family’s snowy getaway. “We are having a great time here,” she captioned a photo of Hart gazing off into the distance while sitting on a ski lift.

The couple also played some indoor tennis with friends and Pink declared that “tennis is my favorite season.”

Prior to jetting off on their winter vacation, Pink and Hart celebrated their son Jameson’s 3rd birthday on Thursday, December 26. The singer, who also shares 8-year-old daughter Willow with Hart, posted a video of the toddler making a wish while blowing out the candles on his birthday cake the following day. “I wish I could be a basketball player,” the little one declared.

Pink captioned the sweet video, “Well apparently he likes basketball happy bday looney tune.”