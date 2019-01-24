OMG

Pizza Chain Launches Gender Reveal Lasagna and Twitter Isn’t Having It: ‘This Has Gone Too Far’

Expectant Couple Uses Colorful Lasagna for Baby's Gender Reveal
Who needs a gender reveal cake when you can have a gender reveal lasagna?! The Italian staple is the latest food to fall victim to the baby-related craze thanks to a quick-service pizza chain called Villa Italian Kitchen.

The company debuted a catering package named #LasagnaReveal on Tuesday, January 22, which allows parents-to-be to host a little party complete with a cheese lasagna that’s either pink or blue inside depending on the sex of their baby.

“When it comes to announcing the gender of a new baby, Americans have seen everything from pink and blue cakes to balloons to explosions – well, almost everything!” the package description states. “Joining in the fray, we are thrilled for the addition of an exciting new catering package to our robust lineup of mouthwatering menu items: the world’s first-ever Gender Reveal Lasagna!”

Expectant parents can purchase the Gender Reveal Lasagna package for $139.99, and in addition to the titular food item, they’ll also get a tray of the restaurant’s “famed” garlic rolls and a choice of either a garden, Caesar or Greek salad – enough food to feed 12 people.

Though Villa Italian Kitchen may be proud of this gimmick, social media users quickly made it abundantly clear there is no place in this world for a gender reveal lasagna. “Stop this now. This has gone too far,” shared one Twitter user. Added another: “This is what broke me today.”

However, there were some lasagna defenders who stood up for parents choosing to reveal their baby’s sex in any way they please. “Why are people so triggered by gender reveals? like legit … if someone wants to do a lasagna gender reveal, let them live … who cares?” mused one Twitter user. “I personally didn’t do one – but if I want to jump out of a plane with parachutes the color of the gender – IMMA F-ING DO IT.”

Check out some additional spirited reactions below!

