Who needs a gender reveal cake when you can have a gender reveal lasagna?! The Italian staple is the latest food to fall victim to the baby-related craze thanks to a quick-service pizza chain called Villa Italian Kitchen.

The company debuted a catering package named #LasagnaReveal on Tuesday, January 22, which allows parents-to-be to host a little party complete with a cheese lasagna that’s either pink or blue inside depending on the sex of their baby.

“When it comes to announcing the gender of a new baby, Americans have seen everything from pink and blue cakes to balloons to explosions – well, almost everything!” the package description states. “Joining in the fray, we are thrilled for the addition of an exciting new catering package to our robust lineup of mouthwatering menu items: the world’s first-ever Gender Reveal Lasagna!”

Expectant parents can purchase the Gender Reveal Lasagna package for $139.99, and in addition to the titular food item, they’ll also get a tray of the restaurant’s “famed” garlic rolls and a choice of either a garden, Caesar or Greek salad – enough food to feed 12 people.

Though Villa Italian Kitchen may be proud of this gimmick, social media users quickly made it abundantly clear there is no place in this world for a gender reveal lasagna. “Stop this now. This has gone too far,” shared one Twitter user. Added another: “This is what broke me today.”

However, there were some lasagna defenders who stood up for parents choosing to reveal their baby’s sex in any way they please. “Why are people so triggered by gender reveals? like legit … if someone wants to do a lasagna gender reveal, let them live … who cares?” mused one Twitter user. “I personally didn’t do one – but if I want to jump out of a plane with parachutes the color of the gender – IMMA F-ING DO IT.”

Check out some additional spirited reactions below!

Guys, if we tweet about the gender reveal lasagna we're giving the pizza company's thirsty publicists exactly what they want. We must stand strong! — Maura Judkis (@MauraJudkis) January 22, 2019

done w this world, just let me die and bury me inside a gender

reveal

lasagna pic.twitter.com/nB7ngKQrMR — Rachel Sanders (@rachelysanders) January 22, 2019

That gender reveal lasagna legit makes me want to vomit. — (Lulah) 🌱 Hortibabe is stuck in a rut 🛑 (@Nemo__Hic) January 23, 2019

im starting a band and our band name is Gender Reveal Lasagna — butch chungus (@MoranSketch) January 22, 2019

I just received a pr pitch for gender-reveal lasagna. Hard pass, thanks. — Lindsay Guentzel (@LindsayGuentzel) January 22, 2019

Just read the phrase “gender reveal lasagna” so I’m calling it. Humans are cancelled. — Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) January 23, 2019

A gender reveal lasagna for my food baby. — Annie the Nanny (@AnnietheNanny1) January 23, 2019

I want Gender Reveal lasagna to reveal my gender. pic.twitter.com/tqzm5HLcme — Heather Fink (@heatherfink) January 23, 2019

Can we just call this what it is? Fetal Observable Sex Phenotype Reveal Nightmare Food A gender reveal lasagna PR pitch is making the rounds 🍼 https://t.co/iCeHhyH11s — Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) January 22, 2019

