Once an Olive Garden fan, always an Olive Garden fan. Post Malone surprised diners at an outpost of the Italian chain in Indianapolis earlier this month, and was apparently a model patron.

The 24-year-old “Circles” rapper (real name Austin Post) was in the midwestern city on Saturday, February 8, as part of his current concert tour. However, before hitting the stage that night, the New York native stopped by his favorite restaurant chain for a bite to eat.

Post arrived at the eatery around 4:30 p.m. local time with a small entourage that kept him relatively hidden from the restaurant’s other customers.

“After dinner, security took him out the side door and pulled the shades down so we couldn’t see him,” Indianapolis resident Margo Blair Harczynski told the Indy Star. “Naturally, I am bold and I went out the front door and around the building to see him.”

With her grandchildren in tow, Harczynski caught up with the musician and was able to have a brief conversation with him before snapping some pictures. “From the bottom of my heart, Post was so polite,” she recalled. “Everything I said, it was ‘Yes ma’am,’ ‘No ma’am.’”

The Grammy nominee’s love of Olive Garden is well-documented. In October 2018, he took Olive Garden virgin Jimmy Fallon for dinner at the Times Square location of the chain in New York City and schooled the Saturday Night Live alum, 45, in everything from Olive Garden’s unlimited and free salad to its scrumptious croutons.

The LOL-worthy outing was filmed and aired as a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’m going to show you how to do the Olive Garden breadstick, Post Malone-style,” the “Congratulations” crooner told his dining companion during the meal as he unwrapped a butter packet. “What you’re going to want to do is take a bite, that’s it. It wasn’t the best thing you’ve ever had, but now take your butter knife. Cut about two millimeters of butter [and] just put it on.”

Post ordered two “extra crispy” chicken Parmesan entrées for the pair with rigatoni instead of spaghetti, and Fallon was so wowed by the meal that he clapped in response.

In July 2017, Post took his love of Olive Garden to social media when he tweeted: “Just landed in Rome, where the Olive Garden at?”