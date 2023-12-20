Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a sunny haven in Montecito, California, and Us Weekly is taking you inside their go-to hotspots — and few other celebs’ favorites in the area — in this week’s “VIP Scene.”

First up on the California road trip is Tre Lune — the love nest for this dynamic duo. Picture a rustic restaurant steeped in charm, serving up pasta, pizzas, and Italian classics fit for a king and queen.

Rumor has it, Harry, 39, recently whisked Meghan, 42, off her feet here for a royally fabulous birthday bash. Harry and Meghan, however, aren’t the only couple who’ve found their way to Tre Lune. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been spotted getting cozy there, too.

When it comes to a more private eatery, Meghan and Harry opt for Bettina, the go-to spot for delicious takeout. With its blend of Italian culture and Southern California vibes, it’s seemingly an easy pick for the pair.

Montecito isn’t just for lovers, in November, Meghan brought her pal Kelly McKee Zajfen to a girl’s lunch at Pane e Vino. It’s an upscale restaurant that boasts a romantic garden patio. And what’s a day out without a touch of style? Meghan and her friend wrapped up their escapades with some retail therapy at Wendy Foster, where the ambiance screams understated elegance, relaxation with a dash of natural flair.

