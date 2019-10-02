



Prince William is ready to spice things up — literally! The royal attended an event at the Aga Khan Center in London on Wednesday, October 2, and was overheard telling several people that he’s excited for his upcoming royal visit to Pakistan with his wife, Duchess Kate.

The international trip, which is slated to kick off in less than two weeks, is apparently on the royal’s radar because he’s excited about the flavorful food to come. As the future king of England explained, he “loves spice, but not heat.”

“Me and heat, not so good,” he added, according to E! News.

Though eats with heat apparently don’t agree with William, 37, he’s still ready to try plenty of flavorful food during his visit to Pakistan. He reportedly mused that he is “looking forward” to the trip in spite of his restrictions and declared: “I’m going to need a bigger suit.”

While William has learned to make some necessary adjustments to his diet, Kate, 37, admitted that catering to her husband’s taste buds can be tricky. “It’s so hard cooking curry in the family,” she said to William. “The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium and I quite like it hot.”

Though her palate is still developing, Princess Charlotte, 4, apparently takes after her chili-loving mom, as Kate noted the preschooler is “pretty good” when it comes to hot foods.

As for William’s penchant for dishes with a “medium” spice level? Journalist Sarfraz Manzoor, who attended Wednesday night’s event, poked fun at the culinary options for the prince in his native country.

“They were saying he likes medium spice,” Manzoor told reporters. “I don’t think it exists in Pakistan.”

Elsewhere on the royal foodie front, William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Duchess Meghan, sampled some local cuisine in South Africa on Wednesday that was cooked by a local MasterChef winner known as Chef Mish. The couple also visited with a South African entrepreneur who grows organic produce that is used in local restaurants.

