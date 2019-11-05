Ryan Reynolds’ New Gin Ad Mocks ‘Justice League’ Mustache Controversy





Ryan Reynolds is taking aim at a fellow superhero! In a new ad for Aviation Gin, which Reynolds owns, the 43-year-old makes fun of a hirsute controversy affiliated with the Justice League movie.

In the spot, which the Deadpool star shared on his Instagram account on Monday, November 3, the actor is sporting a rather large mustache. “Does drinking Aviation Gin make you feel like a superhero?” he asks while looking straight into the camera.

After taking a sip of a drink made with his go-to spirit, Reynolds’ mustache miraculously disappears. “I wouldn’t know,” he states. The Canadian then touches his upper lip, which begins to contort and move around, ultimately causing Reynolds to fall over off camera.

“Honestly, I’m so sorry about this. @aviationgin @movember,” the Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place alum quipped in the caption.

Despite the Movember shout-out — a reference to the annual event involving the growing of mustaches in an effort to raise awareness for men’s health issues — the larger gag at play here involves Superman’s appearance in Justice League.

The superhero was played by Henry Cavill in the 2017 flick, and as many viewers of the film noticed, portions of his face were a little “off.” More specifically, in certain scenes the iconic character’s mouth appeared misshapen or was plagued by odd shadows.

According to The Wrap, Cavill’s weird mustache occurred because portions of Justice League were reshot after filming initially wrapped and the actor, 36, was already hard at work on his next project, Mission: Impossible 6. That movie required Cavill to have a mustache, which he was forbidden from shaving.

As a result of this scheduling conflict, the Brit ended up shooting a number of scenes as Superman while sporting a mustache in real life. Though Justice League producers tried to edit out the facial hair in post-production, attempting to use CGI to give Superman his normal clean-shaven look, Cavill’s upper lip didn’t make it through the process unscathed.

The result, in some scenes, was the odd appearance Reynolds poked fun at in his latest Aviation Gin ad, which many of his Instagram followers appreciated. “LOL … nice shade,” commented one social media user. Added another: “We have shots fired. Repeat: We have shots fired.”

Reynolds is no stranger to making headlines with his often LOL-worthy ads for his liquor label. In June, he enlisted Fyre Festival’s Andy King — a.k.a. the Evian water guy — to appear in a commercial for the spirt addressing whether or not Reynolds can ever go too far for his company. “I just don’t think it’s possible,” the actor declares as the camera pulls back to reveal King, who says he “gets it.”