Ryan Reynolds’ most cuddly character ever? Not quite. On Wednesday, February 10​​​​, the Deadpool actor introduced his Twitter followers to a cartoon Panda mascot whose life has taken a very dark, but sweet, turn because of his sugar addiction.

The Aviation Gin owner, 44, has teamed up with HighKey, maker of the No. 1​​​​​ selling chocolate chip cookies online, to help Americans kick the sugar habit just in time for Valentine’s Day. The campaign follows the life of (fictional) popular 90s mascot, Sugar Panda, as his career and health take a nosedive because of his uncontrollable addiction to sugar.

The cheeky story of the Panda’s addiction and downfall is part of the Wolverine actor’s mission to change how American’s eat and ditch the sugar for HighKey snacks, which have no added sugars. “Sugar is the enemy,” the actor tweeted along with the video.

While fans may notice a vocal likeness to Reynolds, the voice of SugarPanda has chosen to remain anonymous, but has expressed an uncontrollable desire to eat nougat.

This is not Reynolds’ first marketing creation causing “Pandaemonium” through his company Maximum Effort. They recently released a Match.com ad featuring his pal Taylor Swift’s song “Love Story.”

