Neat freak alert! There’s not a bottle of beer or piece of fruit out of place inside Reza Farahan’s “neurotic” refrigerator, and the Shahs of Sunset star wouldn’t have it any other way.

The reality star, 46, recently showed off his kitchen and the inside of his fridge in a video for Bravo. Farahan was upfront when it came to the degree of tidiness on display inside his California home. “As you can tell, my refrigerator is as neurotic as I am,” he explained as he opened the appliance. “I like this s–t clean and orderly.”

Inside the fridge were several bottles of beer arranged in neat rows with all of the labels facing outward. “You never knew but I love beer, so we’ve got beer,” he explained.

Next to the booze was something a tad healthier — a row of KeVita watermelon rose sparkling probiotic drinks that are Farahan’s “absolute favorite.”

Added the real estate agent: “If Iran had a flavor, this would be it.”

In keeping with the healthy trend, Farahan’s fridge was also stocked with multiple pre-prepared paleo meals for him and his husband, Adam Neely. “Me and my man, that’s what we eat,” he explained. “Monday through Friday, catered fit breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Elsewhere in the fridge, the Yours, Mine or Ours alum had plenty of fruit on hand. As he put it, “A bitch does love fruit.” Farahan is particularly fond of cantaloupe, grapes and cherries, which “complete” his Persian home. He also showed off a bag of beets that Neely grew himself, adding: “We’re gonna steam these, we’re gonna juice them, we’re gonna love them.”

While the fridge was packed with nutritious eats, the Iran native’s kitchen counter was the perfect resting spot for two drool-worthy desserts. However, the treats aren’t exactly edible. “These cakes are decorative because a bitch lost 50 pounds and I’m not trying to gain it back,” he quipped.

In April 2017, when he lost 40 of those 50 pounds, Farahan opened up about his weight loss journey via an uplifting Instagram post. “The day after Christmas I started a weight loss program and a b—ch has been hard at work!” he wrote at the time. “I wanted to get my body back to where it used to be in my 20’s and 30’s! I’m not gonna lie, it was hard AF, but a bitch was diligent and a bitch was militant and a bitch did it! I LOST 40 F’ing LBS and I feel great! Just thought I’d share.”