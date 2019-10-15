



Joker has officially infiltrated Starbucks. The eponymous movie that delves into the backstory of one of DC Comics’ most talked-about villains, the Joker, is the latest pop culture phenomenon to inspire its own Frappuccino from the coffee giant.

Though not officially sanctioned by the Seattle-based company, one version of “The Joker Frappuccino” was a joint effort from Totally the Bomb, a website, and a Starbucks barista. Much like the fictional character, the red, white and green Joker Frappuccino is layered and complicated.

Though the caffeinated beverage may vary slightly from store to store, this specialized drink is on the chain’s “secret” menu, meaning interested parties can’t just walk in and ask for it by name. Instead, it must be purchased as a custom creation.

The first step to ordering a Joker Frappuccino is asking your barista to draw a smile-like shape in the inside of an empty cup using strawberry drizzle, a.k.a. strawberry syrup. As you may have guessed, the red flourish is meant to mimic Joker’s unsettling grin.

Next, ask your barista for a Matcha Green Tea Creme Frappuccino. That thirst-quencher must then be finished off with matcha whip (matcha powder mixed with the whipped cream topping) and a chocolate drizzle.

Since this drink is basically a Matcha Green Tea Creme Frappuccino with a handful of colorful add-ons, it tastes a lot like the beloved Frapp, but the strawberry syrup smile adds a touch of fruity sweetness and immediately sets the drink apart from other, run-of-the-mill Frappuccinos.

A different version of The Joker Frappuccino uses a Vanilla Bean Frapp base mixed with strawberry purée, mocha sauce and matcha powder on top, and other takes on the drink from Starbucks outposts across the world use dragonfruit, various other toppings and more. Basically any Frapp that uses a combination of green, white and red ingredients seems to do the trick.

While reactions to Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, have been mixed, many coffee fans have embraced the movie-inspired drink. “Damn I’m hungry!” wrote one Instagram user in reference to the food item. As one person on Twitter put it: “Starbucks wants to put a smile on that face!!”

As Starbucks aficionados might know, The Joker Frappuccino is the just the latest entertainment-inspired beverage customers can order from the chain. Earlier this month an Oogie Boogie Frappuccino inspired by the Nightmare Before Christmas character of the same name made rounds, and in September, a series of Friends-themed Frapps rolled out as a way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series premiere.

