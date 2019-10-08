Could we be any more excited? As some eagle-eyed Starbucks fans have noticed, a handful of the coffee giant’s outposts around the globe have some secret (and not-so-secret) menus modeled after Friends and each of its main characters. The menus based on the hit sitcom were first created and introduced last month as a way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the premiere of the beloved NBC comedy.

The menus vary a bit from location to location since the drinks themselves are crafted by individual baristas and aren’t actually the product of Starbucks’ corporate team, but the beverages are caffeinated (and tasty!) nonetheless.

For example, a Starbucks in Bellville, Ontario, is selling a drink called the “Friends Frappuccino.” According to social media users, the bright pink beverage was created to taste like raspberry creme candies. We’re not exactly sure what that has to do with Friends specifically, but we’ll take it.

At a different Starbucks location in Modesto, California, each of the hit show’s six main characters was given a beverage of his or her own based seemingly on what each fictional person might order. In other words, The Rachel, for example, is a Skinny Caramel Macchiato with an added shot. While basic, the high-caffeine drink does sound like something the city-dwelling fashion exec would regularly consume.

The Joey, on the other hand, is a sweet and youthful thirst-quencher that consists of a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino made with white mocha. Even if your local Starbucks isn’t advertising these drinks, most of them can easily be made.

Scroll down to see the themed drinks!