



Ben is back. Cole Sprouse reunited with the Friends couch ahead of the show’s 25th anniversary on Sunday, September 22.

In a photo posted by the official Friends Twitter account on Thursday, September 19, the Riverdale actor, 27, can be seen sitting on the couch, which fans will recognize as the iconic orange sofa the six friends would share on the show on visits to their local coffee shop Central Perk. Next to Sprouse is Hugsy the Penguin, a stuffed animal owned by Matt LeBlanc’s Friends character, Joey Tribbiani.

“The One Where Ben Grew Up,” the Friends Twitter captioned the photo, referring to Sprouse’s character, Ben Geller, the son of Ross Geller and ex-wife Carol Willick.

Along with the photo of a now-adult Sprouse on the Friends couch, the tweet also included shots of the New York University alum when he starred on the sitcom as a child actor from 2000 to 2002.

After the tweet, several fans commented their excitement at the possibility of more Friends reunions.

“I’m waiting for the six to sit on this couch again for the 25 year old photo. 😭,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Yes! This is something we definitely need to see! #FRIENDS25.”

Other fans joked that the photo would cause some drama in the sitcom if the show was still around.

“Joey is gonna be pissed if he sees Ben with Hugsy,” one user tweeted.

Sprouse isn’t the only Friends guest star to reflect on the show recently. In an interview with Access on Wednesday, September 18, Brad Pitt recalled his time on season 8 of the comedy series as a high school friend of David Schwimmer’s character, Ross.

“I remember it. It’s a great cast, man. I mean, they laugh and really have a great time with each other. But I flubbed my first line,” he said. “We had to stop and start again.” (Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married at the time.)

Friends premiered on NBC on September 22, 1994. The show ran for 10 seasons until its series finale on May 6, 2004. It won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002. The show’s stars Lisa Kudrow and Aniston also took home Emmys for their performances in 1998 and 2002, respectively. The show also starred Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox in its core cast.

Earlier this month, Cox, 55, posted an Instagram photo of her in a Friends T-shirt, which had been cut at the neckline to make a V-neck.

“Some people will do anything for a v-neck,” she captioned a photo of her in the T-shirt, pointing at her character Monica Geller’s partially missing head.

