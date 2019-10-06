Still there for each other. Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a photo of a Friends reunion with her costars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc on Sunday, October 6.

“A rare night and I love it,” the actress, 55, captioned the selfie with Aniston, 50, and LeBlanc, 52.

Cox has kept in touch with her former castmates since the sitcom’s end in 2004. In September, she celebrated Friends‘ 25th anniversary with her other costar Lisa Kudrow. The pals enjoyed a night out with Charlie Puth and Judd Apatow that was documented on both their Instagrams.

“Trying to play it cool with all this heat,” Cox captioned a photo of the foursome by a fire. Kudrow, 56, posted her own photo of the night — sans Pluth, 27— writing, “So excited to celebrate we burst into flames.”

The Scream star also spent time with Aniston and Kudrow for a girls’ night on her 55th birthday on June 15. She posted a selfie of the trio praising their friendship.

“How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much,” she captioned the photo. On June 24, she added another photo from that night which shows the stars looking more playful as Aniston cranes her head to fit into the picture. “Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram,” Cox wrote.

Although Aniston and Matthew Perry don’t have Instagram accounts, the rest of the Friends cast, including David Schwimmer, commemorated the NBC comedy series’ 25th anniversary with tribute posts on September 19.

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago,” Kudrow captioned her picture. “We might be in different places but we are connected💕🍩🤳#STILLTHEREFORYOU.”

Aniston told InStyle in August that thinking about her time on the show makes her feel “nostalgic.”

“I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy,” Aniston recalled. “I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.’ Even Fred Segal, I guess. I don’t know why that one got me.”

She added that the cast was able to bond because “there was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up.”

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June, the Murder Mystery star said she and the rest of the cast would love to have a Friends reunion.

“I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure,” she told Ellen DeGeneres.

