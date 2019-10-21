Starbucks is going all out in celebration of Halloween! The coffee giant unveiled a new drink on Monday, October 21, that takes spooky season to a whole new level.

At first glance, the beverage, which is called the Phantom Frappuccino, doesn’t exactly look appealing. The thirst-quencher has a pitch-black hue that is only made creepier by swirls of what the brand refers to as “ghoulish lime slime” throughout.

Pruébame… si te atreves #PhantomFrappuccino

*Disponible del 21 de octubre al 1 de noviembre en todas nuestras tiendas pic.twitter.com/Ik07paY5JW — Starbucks España (@starbucks_es) October 21, 2019

However, as with all Starbucks offerings, this concoction was designed with taste in mind. According to Insider, the Phantom Frappuccino is a chilled, blended drink made from coconut milk, mango and pineapple essence, crème Frappuccino syrup and that aforementioned citrus-flavored slime. Customers can also order the drink with an optional topping of dark coconut whipped cream.

The caffeinated beverage’s dark color comes from black charcoal powder, which is popular among health-conscious celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow because it is thought to act as a detoxifier.

While it may be hard to believe, the Phantom Frappuccino is also vegan and contains spirulina — a type of blue-green algae — in place of dairy. “It is dark on the outside and tastes like a light and fruity extravaganza on the inside,” a press release states.

“The phantom frappuccino is so good and it’s also 100% vegan, which is amazing,” wrote one Twitter user. A slightly less enthusiastic customer called the drink “horrific.”

However, if you’re looking to try a Phantom Frappuccino for yourself this fall, you’ll have to hop on a plane first. Currently, the themed menu item is only available for a limited time in a handful of European countries including Spain and the U.K. It’s expected to be available for purchase from Saturday, October 26, through Halloween.

Per some social media users, a similar version of the drink is available in Asia, though it is made using black sesame instead of charcoal powder, giving it more of a dark gray tone.

Though there are currently no plans to bring the Phantom Frappuccino stateside, Americans can customize their own spooky Starbucks drinks including the Joker Frappuccino and the Oogie Boogie Frappuccino, which is inspired by the Nightmare Before Christmas character of the same name.